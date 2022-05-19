Priyanka Chopra Opens On Why She Chose To Work With Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif In Jee Le Zaraa

Ever since it has been announced that Priyanka Chopra is teaming up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa, fans cannot keep calm! The trio will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time, and that's got everyone super excited.

Priyanka Chopra in her new interview with a magazine, revealed the reason why she agreed to work with these actresses who are supposedly her competitors in the same film. The global icon said that whether it's Bollywood or Hollywood, she has seen women standing up for women.

PeeCee called Alia and Katrina 'top of the top actresses in the country,' and told Deadline, "The three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling. It's a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling."

On being asked to share the mantra behind her success in her film career, Priyanka said that she did many female-driven films. Explaining her reason behind taking such movies which solely rested on her shoulders, the actress said that it was because it was very uncomfortable to have to be the flavor of the season and then not get cast.

"So, it defines me taking on movies that didn't necessarily always have the big male leads and it made my career very much my own," the magazine quoted her as saying.

With regards to her career in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.