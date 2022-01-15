Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Social Media Scrutiny After She Dropped 'Jonas' From Her Instagram Handle

Last year, Priyanka Chopra left everyone surprised when she dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram handle. Soon, rumours of her marriage with Nick Jonas being under the rocks did the rounds on the internet. The actress in her new interview with Vanity Fair magazine has talked about how the constant social media scrutiny has changed how she navigates her career and personal life.

Reacting to all the hullabaloo around her social media activities, Chopra said, "It's a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that's behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It's just a professional hazard.... Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don't think it needs that."

She revealed that she has now become more guarded and introverted because being in the spotlight takes a part of your soul.

The actress said, "Constantly trying to make sure that you say the right thing, do the right thing, dress the right way, not make a mistake, not trip because the whole world is going to watch."

After a whirlwind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 18 as per Christian and Hindu traditions at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, India. Since then the couple has been giving us some major relationship goals.

Workwise, the actress was last seen in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections. She is now all set to make her comeback in Bollywood after a short hiatus with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.