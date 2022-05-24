Priyanka Chopra Performs Bhangra To The Tunes Of Dhool At Her Manager's Birthday Bash; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted a birth bash for the former's manager Anjula Acharia at their Los Angeles home. The Quantico actress even channelled her inner desi girl as she performed bhangra to the tunes of the dhol.

Several pictures and videos from Anjula's birthday party are floating on social media and those sneak-peeks prove that everyone had a blast at the celebration.

In one of the videos, Priyanka dressed in a green jumpsuit, is seen coming out of the room holding a two-tier cake. She places the cake on the table and breaks into bhangra along with her birthday girl with dhol artistes playing live for them. Nick is seen enjoying PeeCee and Anjula's Punjabi dance moves.

Another video features Priyanka, Nick and Anjula sitting at the dinner table.

Post the party, an overwhelmed Anjula took to her Instagram handle to thank Priyanka and Nick for the amazing surprise.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from the party, she wrote, "@priyankachopra @nickjonas I'm so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You're both so generous and warm hearted, I can't thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra 😍to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!"

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the Amazon Prime series Citadel. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Jee Le Zaraa.