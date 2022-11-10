Priyanka Chopra Plays With Daughter Malti As She Returns To US; Nick Jonas’ Reaction Is UNMISSABLE

Priyanka Shares A Pic with Malti After Returning To US Photo Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is an actress who is quite active on social media and aces the art of keeping her massive fan following intrigued with her posts. From film announcements to giving an insight into her personal life, each of Priyanka's Instagram posts tends to go viral. And as the Dil Dhadakne Do actress has now reached the United States post her visit to India, she has shared a beautiful pic of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas which is all about unconditional love.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a pic wherein she was seen playing with her daughter. The Bajirao Mastani actress was seen in a pistachio coloured outfit with a black print. She was lying on the floor and was holding Malti in her arms. She was lying on the floor and was quite happy to be back with her little munchkin. On the other hand, Nick, who was watching his girls enjoying quality time, couldn't take his eyes off the mother-daughter duo. He was seen wearing a blue and brown coloured sweatshirt with brown trousers. Priyanka captioned the image as, "Home" along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim, will be collaborating again with the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star in his directorial comeback. For the uninitiated, Farhan is making a comeback into direction after two decades. Titled as Jee Le Zaraa, the movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. To note, Jee Le Zaraa will mark Priyanka's first collaboration with Katrina and Priyanka. Sharing a quick update about the movie, the Mary Kom star stated that they are expected to begin shooting for the movie next year.