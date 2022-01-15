Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Terrified And Embarrassed At Aitraaz Screening As She Played A Sexual Predator

In her career spanning around two decades, Priyanka Chopra has delivered many powerful performances on screen. One of them is her portrayal of the antagonist Sonia Roy in Abbas Mustan's 2004 romantic thriller Aitraaz. In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, while talking about the most important moments in her professional life, the actress talked about this film which also starred Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal toles.

Priyanka said that she was advised by many not to play a negative character at such an early stage in her career as heroines back in the day were expected to be 'coy, pure, good girls' but her character in the film was a 'bad b***h'.

The Quantico actress told the magazine, "Because my character was a sexual predator, and I was 21 or 22, people were like, 'If you play such a sexually charged character, I don't know if your audience will be able to see you with that kind of purity and that dream girl.' The girl you want to take to your parents, basically, versus the one you want to take to your bed'."

Priyanka further admitted that she was shocked when her character in Aitraaz was well received by the audience as she had assumed that no one was ever going to work with her again after this film.

Recalling what happened at the film's premiere, the actress shared, "I'll never forget, we were at the screening and I was terrified. I was sort of embarrassed too because my parents were watching it as well. When the movie finished, people stood up and they started clapping and they started looking at me. There were other people in the movie who were massive stars but I walked out of the theatre and people were standing outside to congratulate me. And it was such a crazy moment in my head because I had built it up in my head that I was going to be cancelled after this movie and no one's ever going to work with me again."

Priyanka further said that Aitraaz changed her career and encouraged her to take up projects which make her nervous.

Aitraaz revolved around an ambitious woman stuck in an unhappy marriage who makes sexual advances at her ex-beau. When the latter who now works under her husband resists her, she falsely accuses him of rape. The film was well-received by the critics and was a commercial success at the box office.