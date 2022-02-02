Priyanka Chopra Recalls How She Struggled To Write Her Memoir Unfinished; 'It Was Terrifying'

Last year Priyanka Chopra grabbed headlines when she published her memoir Unfinished in which she documented various aspects of her life which included her dual-continent twenty-year-long career as an actress and producer, losing her beloved father to cancer and marrying singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka who graced the latest cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, revealed in an interview with them that she was hit by the idea of penning down a memoir when she did some self reflection while she was holed up with her hubby Nick during the pandemic.

Speaking about how she struggled to write the book, the actress admitted that it was terrifying and there were times when she wanted to give up.

PeeCee told Harper's Bazaar Arabia, "I wanted it to be more than what I've said in my interviews. I wanted it to have real things that I've never mentioned. And that was terrifying. When I was writing it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures'. Things that I never admit in my public life."

She continued, "Because, as a woman, you always kind of have to have a stronger front, we have to have a thicker hide to survive. Especially in the public business as an actor, a female actor, it is not the easiest. So I think I developed that shield or a wall to protect myself. And I allowed my guard to come down when I wrote the book, I think because I was on the other side of 35. So that made me a lot more solid on my feet and comfortable with myself as a woman."

In the same interview, Priyanka revealed that she feels most loved when she looks at her mother's proud face. Speaking about her career in Bollywood, the actress is all set to make her comeback after a short hiatus with Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.