Priyanka Chopra Reveals What She Keeps Thinking About Being A New Parent

Priyanka Chopra in her new interview, opened up on her thought process as a new parent. The actress and her singer-husband Nick Jonas became proud parents to a baby girl via surrogacy in January this year.

In a chat with comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh, the Quantico actress talked about what goes in her mind being a new parent. Priyanka went on to say that she keeps thinking that she will never impose her desires, fears and upbringing on her kid.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photos With Her Nani; Says 'Lucky To Have Strong Maternal Figures'

The Aitraaz star said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Priyanka Chopra Urges World Leaders To Help Refugees Amid Ukraine Crisis, Says We Can't Just Stand By & Watch

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to reveal the name of their daughter. Earlier, in an interaction with the paparazzi, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had revealed that she is yet to meet her grandchild.

Expressing her happiness on being a grandmother, she had expressed, "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

With regards to work, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She is also a part of Text For You and Ending Things. When it comes to Bollywood, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa.