Priyanka Chopra's Bruised Face Photo From Citadel Sets Leaves Fans Concerned

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime show Citadel. Despite her busy schedule, the actress makes it a point to keep her fans updated with her social media posts. Recently, PeeCee dropped a picture on her Instagram handle after a tough day at work.

She captioned it as, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? 😆 #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios." In the picture, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress is seen sporting a bruise under her nose and lips.

While some fans showered lauded the actress for her professionalism, there were a few who were concerned about her after seeing her injured face. A fan wrote, "What happened? Are you ok?" Another one commented, "Omg for a second I thought, you got hurt." An Instagram comment read, "Wtf happened." Jake McLaughlin wrote, "Damn," while rapper-actor Awkwafina dropped a bunch of fire emojis.

After wrapping up a schedule of Citadel in London in December last year, the global icon resumed shooting for the next schedule post welcoming her daughter Malti Maria.

Previously while speaking with Variety, director Joe Russo had revealed that he has kept the storyline of his series under wraps because it's a big world set against the backdrop of a thriller.

"Each show features complimentary narratives, set in different locations, using different characters but are all tangentially associated with one of the two major organisations that are in the show," he was quoted as saying by the portal.

Apart from a couple of Hollywood projects in her kitty, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.