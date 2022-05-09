Priyanka Chopra Shares First Photo Of Daughter Malti; Says 'Our Baby Is Truly A Badass'

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became proud parents to a baby girl via surrogacy. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the little munchkin. Well, the wait finally ended when the Quantico actress dropped a special surprise on Mother's Day.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along with a long note in which she talked about how she and her partner Nick are excited to begin the new chapter in their lives.

Priyanka also mentioned that her daughter had been born prematurely, and therefore had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress began her note by writing, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Sharing an adorable picture in which she is seen with Nick, holding their newborn, PeeCee expressed her gratitude to the caretakers, mothers and Nick and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️ Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!"

Priyanka's singer-husband Nick also shared the same post, however at the end, he concluded the note by thanking the actress.

Nick's post read, "Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day. Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

Priyanka Chopra's friends and industry colleagues showered love on her post. Preity Zinta commented, "So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always ❤️❤️❤️." Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Lots of love to all three . 🧿 ❤️." "Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn't even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her 😁,"wrote Parineeti Chopra.

After a whirlwhind romance, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched in December 2018.