Priyanka Chopra Shares First Post After Announcing Motherhood, Raises Temperatures In Stunning Selfies

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas had announced on January 22 that they have welcomed a baby, sending all their fans into a frenzy. The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages by the fans and their loved ones for welcoming a baby girl. Now, Priyanka has blessed our timeline with her first post since embracing motherhood.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared two mirror selfies from her car. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen looking stunning in the first picture as she flaunts her flawless and sun-kissed skin. In the second picture, Priyanka shared a picture of herself with her black glares on, shelling out a major 'Boss Lady' vibe.

Priyanka Chopra captioned the same stating, "The light feels right" along with a glitter emoji. The new mommy was flooded with loads of heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, reportedly Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are excited to take up the role of dutiful parents to their daughter. A news report in The Daily Mail had stated that the couple's daughter arrived 12 weeks prior to the given due date. The reports added that Priyanka and Nick were renovating their new lavish home for quite some time now to make it baby-friendly.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was terrified while writing her memoir 'Unfinished'. The White Tiger actress confessed that there were times that she wanted to give up. Her memoir 'Unfinished' chronicled the highs and lows of her professional and personal life which included moments like her father's demise and her marriage to Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra said, "I wanted it to be more than what I've said in my interviews. I wanted it to have real things that I've never mentioned. And that was terrifying. When I was writing it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures'. Things that I never admit in my public life."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Amazon Prime series, Citadel. She also has the Bollywood flick, Jee Le Zaraa on her kitty. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.