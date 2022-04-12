    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Photos With Her Nani; Says 'Lucky To Have Strong Maternal Figures'

      Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep everyone glued to her social media page. After giving us a sneak-peek into her 'Soul Sunday', the Dostana actress dug into her photo archives and pulled out some throwback pictures with her nani (maternal grandmother).

      The clicks dates back to the time when a six-year old Priyanka rang in her nani's birthday with her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin by her side. In one of the pictures, the Quantico star is seen feeding a piece of cake to her maternal grandmom. Another photo features Priyanka posing for a picture with her nani, mother and her cousin.

      The actress captioned the post: "All of 6, celebrating my Nani's (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I'm so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also Priyam Mathur looking most adorable as always."

      "Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories #motherfigures #nostalgia #just," she signed off her post.

      With respect to work, Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers' forthcoming series Citadel which also stars Richard Madden. She has signed a Bollywood flick, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial Je Le Zaraa which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

      Talking about her personal life, the actress and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby via surrogacy earlier this year.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9:22 [IST]
      X