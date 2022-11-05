Priyanka Chopra Shares Why She Decided To Work With Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif In Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka Chopra's last outing in Bollywood was Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in 2019. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the global icon in Hindi cinema.

It's known to all that the Bollywood diva is all set to mark her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa in which she is sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, PeeCee said that after playing second fiddle to heroes for two decades in the industry, she now hopes that Jee Le Zaraa will help actresses to have more agency in their lives, on their terms.

The actress told the news agency, "I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what's happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives."

Priyanka shared that she had a telephonic chat with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif before anyone else came on board for Jee Le Zaraa as she wanted to do a Hindi film on the 'terms of women'.

"I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," the actress told the portal.

Priyanka also emphasised on how women actors are slowly paving the path for upcoming female talents to spearhead powerful stories on their own.

"My generation of actresses really really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours... So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shoot it next year," the actress told PTI.

For the unversed, Priyanka had announced Jee Le Zaraa by sharing a sweet picture with Katrina and Alia along with a heartfelt note. Currently, PeeCee is in India for the launch of her haircare brand.