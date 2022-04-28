Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Walk-In Closet In Latest Post

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram account to celebrate little moments. The actress shared pictures of herself after getting a hair wash with her own haircare brand and was seen praising her look. However, fans were more impressed by the glimpse of her walk-in closet.

Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair as she travelled in a car or simply posed in the washroom. One of the pictures in the gallery post happened to show a glimpse of her closet, loaded from top to bottom with shoes, boots and handbags. In the pictures, Chopra can be seen taking a selfie in front of an all-white closet with several racks for storage filled with her massive shoe, bag and clothes collection.

She captioned the post as, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can't keep my hands out of my hair!" Take a look at the post:

Priyanka who became a mom earlier this year through surrogacy, has been reminiscing her childhood. The actress on Thursday (April 28) also shared an adorable childhood picture with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. The picture showed baby Priyanka in the arms of her father. She captioned it with a simple heart emoji and added, "Daddy's lil girl. #justthetwoofus."

Priyanka reportedly is making the most of her time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. TMZ revealed that the baby's birth certificate said that Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born just after 8 pm on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of Its All Coming Back To Me, Citadel, Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, as well as Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, directed by Farhan Akhtar.