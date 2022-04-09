Priyanka Chopra Urges World Leaders To Help Refugees Amid Ukraine Crisis, Says We Can't Just Stand By & Watch

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and made a 'direct appeal' to world leaders. The global star in a video has urged leaders to help refugees and children in Eastern Europe including Ukraine. Chopra called it the 'largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings'.

Talking about the Ukraine crisis, she said that it had led to 'one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since world war 2'. She captioned the video post saying, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the WORLD to ensure that they get the support they need now. We can't just stand by and watch. it's gone on too long!"

In the video, the actress makes a direct appeal to the world leaders and said, "We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching unfold every day in eastern Europe. We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."

Chopra said that two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety. She added, "So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."

She further asked "leaders of the UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, Australia" how much funding you will give to support humanitarian aid. She asked, "will you stand up for refugees everywhere? Will you contribute the billions that they need? I'm asking everyone who sees this video to please amplify this call."

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for releases like Citadel, Text For You, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Jee Le Zaraa and more.