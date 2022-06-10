Producer-Director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar Passes Away; Sharib Hashmi Says 'Bahut Yaad Aaoge'

Producer-director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar is no more. Reportedly, he breathed his last due to heart attack. The news of his passing away was shared by Sharib Hashmi on his Instagram handle. The Family Man actor who starred in Kotkar's last yet-to-be-released film The Incomplete Man paid tribute to him with an emotional video.

He captioned it as, "Woh location se wapas hotel ka drive, aur fresh hone ke baad tumhara peg aur meri chai, aur phir tum bolta, "Zara Kishore Ho Jaye" ❤️ will forever cherish the time we spent together mere bhai ❤️ Dhiraj Kotkar, bahut yaad aaoge yaar ❤️Majje toh tum karoge, jidhar bhi rahoge uska poora yakeen hai! ❤️Rest In Power 🙏🙏❤️❤️💔💔."

Freddy Daruwala who plays the lead role in The Incomplete Man commented on Sharib's post, "Damn gonna miss the guy so much 💔💔💔." Shreya Dhawanthury wrote, "What?! Oh no." Sandhya Mridul commented, "💔❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙌."

Costume designer Shaahid Amir known for films like Sarabjit and Omkara condoled Dhiraj's demise with a post that read, "Dhiraj, The world feels unfair and cruel as it takes you away from us. I found a true friend in you, who has had my back, always. Always with an open heart, open home and the biggest smile. Words come to a stop, when I try to emote my feelings. All I can say is, we will miss you, I will miss you. I don't know how to step out in our building without seeing you right there, waving at me. Love, prayers, strength and light to your most beloved family. The impact you've made on all of us is too large to be forgotten. Rise and shine, my friend @dhirajdkotkar 🌟."

Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar's last project was The Incomplete Man which is yet to get a release. The modern age psychological thriller features Freddy Daruwala, Warina Hussain, Alankrita Sahay, Teena Singh and Sharib Hashmi. Besides this film, Kotkar had also produced the 2008 film Karma: Crime, Passion and Reincarnation.