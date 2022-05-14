Finally, Proud Dad Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Suhana's Debut; 'The Brickbats & Applause Is Not Yours To Keep'

Social media is buzzing with the teaser of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture The Archies, a Netflix film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Earlier today, when Zoya shared the teaser of The Archies, many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, etc., sent love to her way and wished her good luck for the project.

However, every netizen was waiting to hear from Shah Rukh Khan as his daughter is finally foraying into Bollywood.

Shah Rukh, being a proud dad, shared the teaser of The Archies on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "From renting the Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen....is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

In another pose, he shared the first look poster of the film and penned a special note for his lovely daughter.

He wrote, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Just like the Devdas actor, Abhishek Bachchan also penned a special note for his nephew Agastya on his Instagram handle.

Bachchan shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "We all grew up reading Archies!!! How amazing that now we have our very own version. Thank you @zoieakhtar And such an emotional moment for me personally. The next generation of actors! God bless you all. Work hard, stay focused, stay humble and ever appreciative of all the love you all are about to receive. Agastya, my nephew, you make us all so proud. Love you! Now, enough said.... Get to work!!!"

The film will release next year on Netflix.