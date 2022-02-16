Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu Who Was Accused In Republic Day Violence Passes Away In An Accident

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu who was the alleged accused in the Republic Day violence case in January last year and was out on bail has passed away in a road accident. The incident took place at the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway that passes through Delhi. According to a news report in NDTV, the visuals from the accident showed a white Mahindra Scorpio crashed on the rear of a trailer truck.

As a result, the SUV's driver seating was impacted gravely by the accident. Deep Sidhu was travelling from Delhi to Bhatinda, Punjab when his SUV crashed with the truck at 9:30 pm on Tuesday (February 15), revealed the police officials. The hospital authorities also revealed that the actor had died when he was brought in. Talking about Sidhu's legal case, he was arrested by Delhi Police in February last year in connection to the Republic Day violence.

The incident had a tractor rally by the farmers allegedly engaging in violence after the protestors came to the Red Fort and attacked the policemen. The protest was against the three farm laws that were eventually withdrawn in November last year. Even though Deep Sidhu was granted bail in April, he was once again arrested within a short time.

Deep Sidhu was granted bail in late April and the Delhi Court made it clear that the actor has to appear for questioning whenever he is summoned. Sidhu was called the alleged key conspirator in the Republic Day violence case. The Chief Minister Of Punjab, Charanjit S Channi offered his condolences for the actor's death on social media.

He tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans." The Finance Minister Of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal and the Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial Candidate Bhagwant Mann also expressed their condolences on the actor's passing away.

Deep Sidhu made his debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie Ramta Jogi. The movie was bankrolled by legendary actor Dharmendra. It fetched Sidhu the Best Debut Award in Punjabi Cinema. Apart from this, he acted in movies like Jora 10 Numbaria, Saade Aale and Rang Punjab.