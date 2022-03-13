Punjabi Actress Charmee Zaveri Gangwani Marries Dubai Based Businessman Rahul Gangwani

Recently, Dubai based Punjabi actress Charmee Zaveri tied the knot with her long time boyfriend and businessman Rahul Gangwani, glimpses of which have surfaced.

When the season of weddings kicks on, the fans of the stars associated with the entertainment world are very excited as many of their favorite celebs also tie the knot with their life partners. Earlier this year, many Bollywood and TV industry stars tied the knot. Now the beautiful actress of Punjabi industry, Charmee Javeri has also joined this list.

Charmee Zaveri Gangwani who has appeared in many hit Punjabi songs like 'Aankhe Meri', 'Zee-Wagon', 'Hasan Cha Jaan' and 'Gal Maan', has recently got married to her 'love of life' Rahul Gangwani. Glimpses of the couple's big fat wedding, reception, and haldi ceremony have come to the fore with #rahulgotcharmed.

Actually, Charmee Zaveri tied the knot with Rahul Gangwani in Dubai's luxury hotel 'Fairmont Ajman'. Many videos related to their marriage have surfaced. From dancing in the wedding procession of the groom Rahul to Charmee's beautiful bridal entry, from wearing a garland to kissing in front of everyone on stage and celebs like Guru Randhawa, Jadbir Jassi, Sachet-Parampara and Navraj Hans performed at their wedding.

On the occasion of her wedding, Charmi was seen in authentic red lehenga. She completed her look with gold jewellery, in which she looked very beautiful. At the same time, Rahul was looking very much in a golden color sherwani. The wedding was a royal saga entailed with rituals and vows to be fulfilled for a lifetime to come.

Charmee Zaveri-Rahul Gangwani's reception party

Glimpses of the couple's wedding reception have also surfaced, in which both are seen enjoying their post-wedding party. During this, Charmi wore a silver colored lehenga and completed her look with diamond jewellery, red bangles and vermilion in demand. At the same time, Rahul was looking handsome in a black suit-boot.The reception was a subtle and romantic night enchanted by sachet parampara performance.

Charmee Zaveri-Rahul Gangnani's Haldi Ceremony

Charmi Zaveri has also shared pictures of Haldi Ceremony on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, Charmi looks gorgeous in a yellow mirror work lehenga while her love Rahul is twinning in a yellow outfit with his ladylove. See those photos here.

Rahul is a Dubai-based businessman who owns several large shopping malls and complexes, including the luxurious and successful Mohali Walk Mall (Chandigarh) and Vegas Mall (Delhi). Not only this, he is also the owner of AER Bar and Lounge. At the same time, Charmee Zaveri is a famous makeup artist of Dubai, who is now spreading her beauty in the Punjabi industry.