Punjabi Comedian And Actor Surinder Sharma Passes Away

Punjabi comedian and actor Surinder Sharma has passed away. According to media reports, the famed writer and poet breathed his last recently. However, the cause of his death is still unknown. Surinder’s funeral was conducted on June 27 at 2 pm at Chandigarh cremation ground located in Sector 25.

The news of his demise surfaced on social media when Punjabi actor Malkeet Rauni shared a picture with Surender and Gurpreet Ghuggi on Instagram and wrote, "We are informing you with great sadness, our respected Dr Surender Sharma (writer, actor, director) is no more with us. Funeral will be held today at 2 pm at sector 25 Chandigarh (sic)."

