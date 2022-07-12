R Madhavan Has This To Say About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect OTT Release

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which marks the directorial debut of actor R Madhavan, arrived in theatres on July 2, 2022, and garnered praise from every corner of the nation. The film is based on the life of Dr Nambi Narayanan who was a senior scientist in the ISRO and later was alleged of being involved in espionage.

While the film performed decently at the box office, netizens are curious about its OTT release. When a netizen tweeted, "Madhavan sir, are you planning to release it on OTT for lazy bums like me?", the actor replied by saying, "Nope not now."

Reacting to Madhavan's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Release it later, as many audiences need to watch this Extraordinary #RocketryTheNambiEffect in Theatres." Another one commented, "Then I have to watch it by Wednesday."

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is currently running in the theatres Hindi, Tamil and English. It also stars superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in cameo roles.

Earlier, while speaking to FilmiBeat, Madhavan opened up about the film and said, "There is 100% truth in what is shown in the film, we have not taken any cinematic liberty. To be honest, I didn't feel the need. The story of Nambi Narayanan is so interesting and at the same time dangerous that it is already quite cinematic, I had to take a few things out of the script to make it believable."