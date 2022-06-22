R Madhavan Opines On North Vs South Debate; Says 'Too Much Hue And Cry Is Happening'

R Madhavan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Speaking about the actor, he is one of the few who dabbled with both Hindi films as well as South movies even before the term 'pan-India' came in vogue.

In the last months, especially after the success of films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rise, the North Vs South debate has become a topic of discussion with many stars like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan sharing their opinion on the same.

R Madhavan in his latest interview with India Today, has also shared his thoughts on this ongoing debate. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star said that he thinks that there is too much of hue and cry happening.

"There are three films - RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa - that did really well. The rest have managed to do a fair job. There are other films (The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa) in Hindi that have done well. I think people's acceptance has broadened because of the pandemic. They accept films that they like and reject those they don't. That's always going to be there," the 3 Idiots actor told the portal.

He continued, "Finding a formula there is not possible. I think the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Some films may not have worked as they may have fallen into the pandemic bracket. That's all there's to it. Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?".

Coming back to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film written and directed by R Madhavan features him as ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a guest appearance in the Hindi version of the film.