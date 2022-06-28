R Madhavan Reacts To Reports Of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Being Remade; 'I Think It's Foolishness'

R Madhavan made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Gautam Vasudev Menon's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein after featuring in its Tamil original. Upon its release, the film received a lukewarm response at the box office. But over the years, the film was emerged as a cult classic with a loyal fan base. It is still remembered for Madhavan-Dia Mirza's magical chemistry and the evergreen songs.

Over the years, there have been various speculations about a potential remake of this popular film on the cards. However, R Madhavan feels that it would be a bad idea to remake his film. In his recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actor explained the reason behind the same.

At first, he first wished the team attempting to remake it 'all the very best'. On being asked if he is happy about it, the actor replied, "I think it's foolishness, and that's my opinion. I wouldn't want to touch that. I wouldn't do it as a producer. I wish them all the very best from the bottom of my heart, I do. And I hope they surprise, because nothing in the industry can actually be predicted but it has a lot of memories attached to it for a lot of people."

He further added that for the audience, RHTDM is a sort of an anthem and the idea of remaking it is almost like remaking 3 Idiots after 15 years.

"For the audiences it is more than a movie. It is sort of an anthem in some ways. It's like almost saying that 15 years from now you want to remake 3 Idiots. I don't think it's a sensible... let me just put it again - I think it's a brave decision," R Madhavan opined.

Further, the actor looked back at his journey and said, "I am not the kind of guy who looks back often and kind of evaluates one's life about what has happened. I am actually a very live-in-the-moment kind of a guy. So I am grateful that I have had the ability with my work, and the love of the public to do what I want to, and when I want to - that freedom being a rarity. But I don't gloat over it. I am just grateful for it."

Previously in an interview with the same news portal, Madhavan had said that if RHTDM is ever remade, his pick for the film would be Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt.

R Madhavan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.