R Madhavan's Son Vedaant Says He 'Didn't Want To Live Under Dad's Shadow'

R Madhavan's son Vedaant recently made the country proud after winning the gold and silver in swimming at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. The proud father and actor took to his social media accounts and shared some videos of his son, in which he was seen receiving the medals during the felicitation ceremony. The star kid won the gold medal in 800m swimming event and clocked 8:17.28.

Days after the big win, Vedaant opened up about how he wanted to make a name for himself and not be recognised as R Madhavan's son. He told DD India, "I didn't wanna live under my dad's shadow. I wanted to make name for myself. I didn't want to be just R Madhavan's son. They are always looking after me. Both put so much effort. One of the main sacrifices my parents made was to shift to Dubai," he said.

Notably, R Madhavan and his family made a big move and shifted to Dubai to make it easy for his son Vedaant to prepare for the Olympics. At the time the actor had said, "The larger swimming pools in Mumbai are either closed because of Covid or out of bounds. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large pools. He's working towards the Olympics, and we are right by his side."

Sharing videos of Vedaant receiving the medals, Madhavan wrote (where?), "GOLD.With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues. Today it's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan is waiting for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which marks his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).