Raashii Khanna During Her Instagram Live: I Really Liked The Chemistry Between Shahid And Me In Farzi

Multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna who celebrated eight years in the entertainment industry on the 20th of June, surprised her fans with an Instagram live session and expressed her gratitude towards them for showering continuous love and support. The actress responded to various questions the fans had about her upcoming projects and also revealed fun details about her upcoming series Farzi and bond with co-actor Shahid Kapoor.

During the session, the actress was asked about her Farzi co-actor Shahid Kapoor. Raashii Khanna spilled some beans on him. She mentioned how Shahid Kapoor is extremely grounded and working with him was very comfortable. She also spoke about how he is a very fun-loving person and always makes everyone around him feel like he is a normal boy.

The actress revealed that she is currently dubbing for the project, and is extremely excited for the audience to witness the project. Raashii said that the project has all the amazing people, giving a special mention to Rajan and D.K.

Talking more about Shahid Kapoor, she mentioned how she had once called up Shahid Kapoor and told him that she really liked his work in the series. Talking on the bond with the actor she expressed how she loved the chemistry between herself and Shahid Kapoor.

Manushi Chhillar On Being Judged For Choosing Acting: It Is Not To Impress People

Talking about her upcoming movie Yodha, Raashii shared, "I think we almost completed talky part and the songs are left and I’m really looking forward to the songs. I think songs are really Important part and I’m really looking forward to shoot for songs with sid and it's going to be one film that really enjoy watching onscreen that's about that."

Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's Film Celebrates The Purest Form Of Bond

Well, with so much excitement, the fans have definitely gotten onto the pro mode for Farzi and her upcoming releases. As the south star marks eight years in the industry, she is all set to make her way into the B-Town as well with Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra releasing very soon!