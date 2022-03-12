Radhe Shyam Hindi Dubbed Version Leaked Online For Free Download
Yesterday (March 11, 2022), Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam hit the theatres and on the very second day of its release, the Hindi dubbed version of the film is available on several notorious sites. Yes, you read it right! Radhe Shyam full movie has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download and we wonder if it will affect the business of the film.
As far as its reception is concerned, the film has received mixed response from critics, as well as audience. While some loved the cinematography and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's sizzling chemistry in the film, others slammed the makers and called the film a 'disaster'.
Check out netizens and critics' reaction below...
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐ Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing... Doesn't meet the humongous expectations."
Sridevi Sreedhar
"#RadheShyamReview 3/5. Romance is in the air, with #Prabhas at his charming best & cute hegdepooja. Loved their romance in train & 'misty' bus scene! Technically rich production values, costumes, lush locales, fab visuals #ManojParamahamsa & bgm MusicThaman."
Prateek
"#RadheShyamReview SPECTACULAR! #RadheyShyam is NOT one of those run-of-the-mill romances.. It's probably the most beautifully shot Indian film, with a bit bizarre (2nd half) but impressive storyline! #Prabhas𓃵 delivers a POWERFUL act, hegdepooja IMPRESSIVE! Rating 3.5⭐️."
Sumit Kadel
"#RadheShyam ⭐️⭐️ A larger than life tale which boasts of breathtaking visuals & exquisite locations but suffers due to its immensely slow narrative & backasswards - unorthodox story. #Prabhas look charming but his hindi dialect is a let down which impacted his performance."
ANMOL JAMWAL
"#RadheShyam is high on scale, music and production design but falters really hard to engage you with its core: the romantic storyline! #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde try their best but you can't salvage the bizarre 2nd half."
Did you watch Radhe Shyam? What is your take on the film? Tell us in the comments section below.