Radhe Shyam Hindi Dubbed Version Leaked Online For Free Download

Yesterday (March 11, 2022), Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam hit the theatres and on the very second day of its release, the Hindi dubbed version of the film is available on several notorious sites. Yes, you read it right! Radhe Shyam full movie has been leaked online by notorious sites for free download and we wonder if it will affect the business of the film.

As far as its reception is concerned, the film has received mixed response from critics, as well as audience. While some loved the cinematography and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's sizzling chemistry in the film, others slammed the makers and called the film a 'disaster'.

Check out netizens and critics' reaction below...