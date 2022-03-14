Radhe Shyam: Prabhas' Dialect Coach Says One Can See A Huge Improvement In His Dialect If Compared To Saaho

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam has already arrived in theatres, and the film has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. While speaking to a leading daily, Prabhas' dialect coach Ashish Pathode said that if one compares Radhe Shyam to Saaho, then he/she will see major difference in the superstar's dialect.

Speaking about his training, Ashish said that he will not say that it was difficult to train Prabhas, but it was neither an easy job for him. Since Prabhas and his films are pan India, one scene is shot in Hindi, while another scene is shot in Telugu and the same pattern was followed for Adipurush and Radhe Shyam.

Ashish told ETimes, "But if you compare Saaho with Radhe Shyam, one can see a huge improvement in his dialect. His speech is clearer and has a style in it, which was not there in Saaho. While talking about Prabhas' voice, it is a heavy base so the sound and the dialogue revolves within the cavity. So I made him practice some exercises and in Radhe Shyam, we can hear him clearly."

Ashish went on to add that the Baahubali actor's voice has a throw and we cannot say anywhere that there is no audibility in his voice and one cannot say that it is not Hindi.

"I will not say he has improved 100 percent as the Telugu language is his root, but there is a huge difference in his dialect and I am getting a positive response from the industry on that," averred the dialect coach.

While praising Prabhas, he concluded by saying that the actor is someone with a heart of gold, and he is a 'Darling' indeed.