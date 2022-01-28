Radhika Apte Admits Pandemic Gave Her A New Perspective; 'I Felt That I Was Just A Part Of The Rat Race'

Radhika Apte has been missing from the screen for a while which has made her fans wonder what she is up to these days. Recently in a chat with Mid-day, the Phobia actress spilled the beans about it and said that the last two years in the pandemic have given her a new perspective.

Radhika revealed that she is now picking up film projects only which make her feel challenged. The tabloid quoted her as saying, "The makers, script and characters are important when you give your nod to a project. As an artiste, I want to be challenged, discover new people and new emotions. But above all else, the priority is to seek what's inspiring."

On being asked how she is trying to strike a balance between commercial and offbeat cinema, the actress added, "The pandemic has given me a (new) perspective. I felt that I was just a part of the rat race. I did things because they had to be (done), (thinking) these are my (prime) years as an actor. But now, I want to do what makes me happy. I want to learn, and I am gravitating towards parts I have never done before."

Workwise, Radhika who shuffles between the UK and India, has some interesting films in her kitty. This includes Vikrant Massey's Forensic, Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha, Mrs Undercover and Rajkummar Rao's Monica O My Darling.