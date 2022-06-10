Radhika Apte Reveals She Was Told To Do Lots Of Jobs On Her Body & Face; 'I Felt Angrier'

Radhika Apte in her latest interview with an entertainment portal, recalled how she was told to go under the knife during her early days in the industry. The actress said that all these things didn't pressurize her. Instead, it made her angrier and love her body even more.

The actress said that as someone who didn't colour her hair for 30 years, she cannot wrap her head around the kind of procedures many people in her industry get done on themselves.

Radhika told Film Companion, "When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I'm not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurized by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like 'I love my body.'"

The Phobia actress recalled how a friend of her who got botox done had asked her why she was against these procedures. Radhika said that she told her that she does not want to hate aging as it's against nature and that she does not want to become immortal.

Radhika added, "But man, I'm just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn't affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn't affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever."

Workwise, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Forensic alongside Vikrant Massey. The Vishal Furia directorial is a remake of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam film by the same name.