Raj Kundra's Birthday Wish For Shilpa Shetty: Continue To Astonish A Mean World With Your Acts Of Kindness

Actress Shilpa Shetty turns a year older today (June 8, 2022). While wishes have been pouring in for the birthday girl from fans and her colleagues from the industry, the actress' businessman-husband Raj Kundra made the day extra special for her by penning a beautiful note for her.

He took to his Twitter handle to share an unseen picture in which he and Shilpa are at their goofy best. He captioned it as, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate 🥰 Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi 🧿😇."

Besides Raj, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also wished her in an adorable way by posting a video which features their cute, priceless moments together.

Shamita's caption for the video read, "Happy birthday my Munki... In childhood we did not understand the gift wrapped up in a greater plan. Time has taught us about the bond of love and through that love we have chosen friendship."

She continued, "We have learned together sharing the good times and the bad... And no matter what there has always been love. Thank You for being my mentor, my sister, my friend.. I wish u everything that you have prayed for Munki and I love u sooooooo much... big tight huggie @theshilpashetty."

In response, Shilpa wrote back, "Awwwww love u my Tunki more than I express and you would evert know."

Have a look at the video.

With respect to work, Shilpa Shetty is currently busy with the promotions of upcoming film Nikamma. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the movie also features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in leading roles.