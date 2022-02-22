Raj Kundra Case: Casting Director & Three Others Arrested By Mumbai Police Crime Branch

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has revealed that four more arrests have been made in the pornography case, which also involved businessman Raj Kundra. For the unversed, back in July 2021, Shilpa Shetty's husband was arrested in a pornographic films case and for three months was in judicial custody.

ANI report revealed there has been a new development in the case. "Four more persons including a casting director arrested, from Versova and Borivali areas, says Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The accused were given Rs 2,000 each to shoot this web series," the report mentioned," the news agency's tweet read.

Back in July 2021, Shilpa Shetty's businessman-husband was arrested and named as a key accused in a pornographic films case. He spent close to three months in judicial custody before he was released on bail in September. The report revealed names of the new accused as casting director named Naresh Ramavatar Pal, along with Salim Sayyed, Abdul Sayed, Aman Barnwal.

It alleged that Pal forcefully brought an actress to a bungalow for the shoot and Salim, Abdul and Aman had accompanied him and are accused of raping the actress during the web series shoot.

The police received a tip-off and arrested the casting director, who was hiding in Goa and Shimla before he made his way back to Mumbai. Meanwhile, Raj has stayed away from the limelight since his bail. He was last seen visiting a temple in Himachal Pradesh with Shilpa Shetty in November 2021.