Raj Kundra Finally Removes Mask As He Steps Out With Shilpa Shetty, Netizens Say 'Yeh Chamatkar Kaise Hua'

Raj Kundrra, who has been making appearances wearing unique masks, finally stepped out without one. The businessman and his wife Shilpa Shetty were snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai outside a hotel as they stepped out for some work. While the couple twinned in black, it was Raj Kundra, who stole all the attention. The 47-year-old didn't sport a mask while making a public appearance, leaving the netizens surprised.

RAJ KUNDRA STEPS OUT WITHOUT MASK

The businessman, who was embroiled into a major controversy in 2021, is often spotted wearing unique masks while stepping out. From helmet-themed to LED masks, Raj Kundra has sported different kinds of masks.

A paparazzo shared a video of Raj and Shilpa where the duo can be seen entering a hotel. The duo twinned in black outfits as they made a couple entry. While the Bollywood diva wore a stunning black dress, Raj opted for black tee and blue denims.

NETIZENS ASK 'MASK KAHA HAI' TO RAJ KUNDRA

Fans flooded the comments section of the Instagram video, playfully trolling Raj Kundra for finally removing his mask while making an appearance. One user commented, "Yeh chamatkar kaise hua" while another wrote, "Mask kaha hai?"

WHEN RAJ KUNDRA SPOKE ABOUT WEARING MASKS TO HIDE FACE

The businessman, who has been hiding his face with masks, conducted an interactive session on Twitter last month. When a fan mentioned that he didn't need to wear masks, Raj Kundra revealed that he was not wearing mask for the public. He said that he was 'hurt by the media trial he was put through'.

"I am Not wearing it for public just don't wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty, the actress was last seen in Nikamma, which released in June 2022. The film bombed at the box office, failing to attract the audience.