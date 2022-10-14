Raj Kundra Finds Innovative Ways To Hide His Face, This Time Its Wife Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth Sieve

Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, continues to hide his face from shutterbugs. On Thursday evening (October 14), Kundra arrived at actor Anil Kapoor's house for the celebrations of Karva Chauth and was seen carrying a sieve in his hand and hiding his face behind it. The sieve had Shilpa's initials "SSK" written on it, and when the paparazzi asked him for pictures, Raj seemed a little hesitant.

A video shared by a paparazzi account showed Raj Kundra making a face as he walked inside the Kapoor's home. For the occasion, the businessman wore a grey and blue kurta set and layered it with a black Nehru jacket. Watch video here

Social media users immediately rushed to leave their comments on the video. A person said, "Chand chupa channi mein (Moon is hidden behind a sieve)." Another user wrote, "Out of masks." Another person commented, "I am laughing like insane," while another said, "Vaise ye mask bhi achcha hai (This mask is also good)." One user wrote, "Different mask."

Shilpa later posted a picture on her social media handle showing her performing karva Chauth rituals with Raj. The duo in the picture can be seen standing outdoors as Shilpa holds the sieve near Raj's face. She captioned her post as, "Mine.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth .. When he fasts for you too (black heart and nazar amulet emojis). Gratitude (angel emoji). Picture courtesy: @anilskapoor." (sic)

Talking about Shilpa Shetty's outfit she wore a red lehenga saree and matched it with a sleeveless blouse. She kept her hair open and opted for bangles and a necklace to complete the look. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009 and welcomed their firstborn son, Viaan, in 2012. The couple in 2020 became parents to a baby girl, Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.