Raj Kundra's Lawyer Had No Idea About Maharashtra Cyber Police's Chargesheet: Got To Know From Media Reports

Ever since Raj Kundra's name cropped up in the Pornography case, he has been making headlines only for the wrong reasons. In the latest turn of events, he's back in the news as Maharashtra Cyber Police has now filed a fresh chargesheet against him for shooting obscene videos in two hotels in the suburbs.

According to reports, the chargesheet was filed last week before a court. Besides Raj, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala, cameraman Raju Dubey, Poonam Pandey, and Sherlyn Chopra have also been accused of it.

The complaint also claimed that they distributed pornographic content on different OTT platforms to them distributed pornographic content on different OTT platforms in order to profit. Prashant Patil, Raj's lawyer, has now expressed amazement at the news.

Talking to ETimes, he revealed learning about the fresh chargesheet from media reports. He said, "We have got to know from media reports that the Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the Honourable Court. We shall be present before the Honourable Court to comply with the due process of law and collect the copy of the chargesheet."

According to Patil, Raj Kundra was not involved in the creation of pornographic material and vowed to keep fighting for justice.

He added, "Whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client Mr Raj Kundra has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of law and ensure that he gets justice. Mr Raj Kundra has a right to be heard and he shall approach the Honourable Courts to seek justice and protect his reputation and dignity."

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd., was accused by the Cyber Police of creating and disseminating pornographic videos on specific websites earlier in 2019. Later, he was detained by the Mumbai Police on July 19, 2021, along with 10 other people on suspicion of making pornographic movies, which shocked the entire nation.

Kundra was charged with violating several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, and the Information Technology Act. He was later sent to judicial prison until July 23, 2021. The businessman was released from Mumbai's Arthur Road jail in September after a magistrate court granted him bail in a pornography case.