      Raj Kundra, Sherlyn & Others Made Pornographic Content For OTT Media, Claims Cyber Police In Chargesheet

      Raj Kundra & Others Made P*rn Films For OTT: Cyber Police

      Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra landed in massive trouble after his name emerged in a pornography case. It was reported that Raj was accused of the alleged creation of pornographic content and was arrested in July 2021 after a raid at his bungalow. He spent around two months in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail before he got bail in the matter. And while the case is still on, in a new update, Raj Kundra and others have been charged for making pornographic content for OTT platforms.

      Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell Submits Chargesheet

      According to media reports, the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell has submitted a new charge sheet in the case last week wherein the team charged Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others for making pornographic content in deluxe hotels. It was reported that this content was distributed to OTT platforms for monetary gains. The charge sheet also claimed that Kundra, Sherlyn, Poonam, film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala and cameraman Raju Dubey allegedly shot an obscene video in two suburban five-star hotels.

      Raj Kundra’s company aided and abetted the crime: Cyber Police

      The charge sheet claimed that Dubey had also shot Chopras videos, while Jhunjhunwala is accused of aiding and abetting by scripting and directing stories for Sherlyn. The Cyber Police has claimed that Kundras company "aided and abetted the crime" as it derived financial benefits from all the other co-accused though aware that such things are illegal.

      Raj Kundra Allegedly Involved In Distributing Obscene Videos

      For the uninitiated, in a case filed in 2019, Raj Kundra, Director of Armsprime Media Ltd, was allegedly accused for being involved in producing and distributing obscene videos on certain websites.

      Crime Branch Filed A Chargesheet In 2021

      Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in April 2021 followed by a supplementary charge sheet in September 2021. It was reported that the 1,467 pages supplementary charge sheet included statements from 43 witnesses in the case.

      Raj Kundra Claims To Be Innocent In The Case

      Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has claimed that he is being framed in the matter by senior officials of Crime Branch. He has approached CBI with a letter which reportedly read, "I have lived in silence for one year; ripped apart by a media trial and spent 63 days in Arthur Road Jail. I seek justice from the courts, which I know I will get, and I humbly request an investigation against these officers".

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:30 [IST]
      X