Raj Kundra Transfers 5 Flats Worth Rs 38.5 Crore To Wife Shilpa Shetty: Report

Raj Kundra was arrested back in 2021 in connection with producing pornographic content and publishing them on various sites. The businessman has been out on bail and has kept a distance from the media as well. A recent report has revealed that the businessman has transferred property worth Rs 38.5 Crore to his wife Shilpa Shetty.

According to Squarefeatindia.com, Raj Kundra transferred property worth Rs 38.5 Crore to his actress wife. Registration documents dated January 24, 2022, revealed that a total of 5 flats in a building named Ocean View in Juhu along with the basement, were transferred by Raj Kundra to his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The report also revealed that the total area transferred to Shilpa Shetty measures 5,996 square feet. The transferred property is the same house which both Raj and Shilpa have shown as their current house address. The businessman also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.92 Crore for the registration.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her acting comeback in 2021 with Hungama 2. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and other actors. Next, she will be seen in Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Sunil Grover.

Shilpa has also been co-judging Super Dancer with Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu. The actress is co-judging India's Got Talent on Sony TV with Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah.