Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Badhaai Do To Release On February 11 In The Theatres?

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do is touted to be a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. The movie has been directed by Hatrshvardhan Kulkarni and earlier today, it was announced that the trailer of the movie will be released tomorrow (January 25). Now, the latest development surrounding the same is that the movie's release date will be on February 11, 2022. Badhaai Do will be heading for a theatrical release reportedly on the given date.

A source close to the movie revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers of Badhaai Do are keen on bringing the film to the big screen. The source added that many test screenings have taken place over the last few months that have received a positive response from the target audience. The movie will thus head for the big screens on February 11, 2022.

The source went on to say that the cinema halls in Mumbai are still operational while the same is shut in Delhi. The source added that however, the theatres in Delhi is supposed to open at 50 % occupancy by the first week of February. The source then said that if by any chance, releasing Badhaai Do is not possible on February 11, then the movie will go on to be released on February 18, 2022. The source furthermore added that the target audience of the movie is based in Mumbai and Delhi so it is important that the theatres in these two cities are operational at the time of the movie's release.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar announced the release of the trailer of the movie by also sharing the first poster of Badhaai Do. The poster has Rajkummar and Bhumi's characters shutting up each other's lips in a goofy manner. The Stree actor can be seen wearing a police officer's uniform along with the Sehra while Bhumi can be seen sporting a bridal Dupatta over her head along with a colourful KumKum makeup on her forehead. The poster hints towards a wedding sequence between the two. Celebs like Huma Qureshi Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan and Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor poured in some love on the new poster.