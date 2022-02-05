Rajkummar Rao Is Excited To Reunite With Janhvi Kapoor For Mr & Mrs Mahi; 'She Is Brilliant At What She Does'

After Hardik Mehta's 2021 horror comedy Roohi, Rajkummar Rao is all set to team up with Janhvi Kapoor once again for Sharan Sharma's Mr & Mrs Mahi. In his recent chat with an entertainment portal, Rao opened up on reuniting with Janhvi on this film bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The Stree actor told Pinkvilla, "I am very excited to collaborate with Janhvi again. I think she is fabulous and brilliant at what she does. I have been saying this since the release of Dhadak and always felt she has a bright future ahead. Sharan is again a young and passionate filmmaker."

Further Rajkummar was all praise about the director and said, "Sharan is very hardworking and prefers to concentrate on detailing. He is still writing and making those tweaks whenever he has got the time in hand."

Spilling the beans about the premise of Mr & Mrs Mahi, Rao revealed that the film is not just about cricket but also about relationships. He said that the movie is about dealing with human emotions and about how we feel in life. He further added by saying that dedicated people often fuel in different energies in him as an actor and that it's fun to be around people who are so serious with what they do.

Set against the backdrop of cricket, both Rajkummar and Janhvi Kapoor play the role of a cricketer in this Sharan Sharma directorial. Rajkummar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Badhaai Do in which he is paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar.