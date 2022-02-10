Rajkummar Rao On Badhaai Do's Sensitive Subject: We Are Big Supporters Of The LGBTQI Community

Rajkummar Rao is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Badhaai Do. The actor can be seen along with Bhumi Pednekar in the same. The trailer showcases that the movie revolves around the sensitive subject of the LGBTQI community. In his latest media interaction, the actor spoke about the same.

The actor stated that the movie abides by the sensitivity of the subject and a well-researched one. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor also revealed that he along with the rest of the movie cast are strong supporters of the LGBTQI community. Rajkummar said to the Indian Express, "Well, of course, I understand the responsibilities and not just me I think all of us do. We are also big supporters of the LGBTQI community. However, as I said, it's a very well-researched film and Harsh (director) even had some people from the community involved while writing it."

The Talaash: The Answer Lies Within actor further stated that he hopes of making everyone proud once they watch the movie. Rajkummar Rao added, "He was constantly making them read the script so that there is no wrong message. Also, as an actor, and even as Raj, I never would want to hurt anyone's sentiment. We are really hoping that once people see the film they will like it and also be proud."

Talking about the movie, it has been helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and also stars Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The movie is all slated to be released on February 11, 2022. The plot revolves around two queer people coming into a marital arrangement to avoid being exposed to their sexuality.

Badhaai Do has been penned by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao also has other interesting line-ups of movies on his kitty. The actor will reunite with his Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor in the movie, Mr and Mrs Mahi. He further has films like Hit: The First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra and Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in the pipeline. Apart from this, the actor reportedly has confirmed that he will be starring in the sequel of his hit horror-comedy movie Stree.