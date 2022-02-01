Rajkummar Rao On Enjoying Marital Bliss With Patralekhaa: I Feel More Complete Now

Rajkummar Rao tied the knot on November 20, 2021, with his longtime girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa in a dreamy ceremony in Chandigarh. The actor recently spoke about enjoying marital bliss with his wife and how his life has changed post marriage. Rajkummar admitted that he feels more complete now in their relationship.

When asked how he feels currently after being married to Patralekhaa, Rajkummar Rao said, "It's a beautiful feeling. I am so elated to be married to Patralekhaa. She is my best friend, the love of my life, my family and my everything."

The Stree actor confessed that he and Patralekhaa are still getting used to being called husband and wife. Rajkummar Rao further added, "Something changes on a subconscious level. I feel more complete now. We are still getting used to the idea of being husband and wife. I love calling her wife now, just for fun, though."

Furthermore talking about their post-wedding rituals, Rajkummar Rao said that contrary to the stereotypical notion, his communication with his wife has rather increased despite them being together for so many years. The Newton actor said, "We are just the way we were. We talk to each other a lot throughout the day if we are out on our respective shoots. And we talk at length! Thanks to technology, we connect over video calls. People often say that after 11 years of being together, the desire to talk is not the same as it is in the first or second year of a relationship. With us, it's the opposite. Our interactions and the span of our interactions have only increased."

Meanwhile, sharing his beautiful wedding pictures with Patralekhaa in November last year, Rajkummar Rao had said, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond." A video from their wedding had gone viral wherein the Trapped actor asked his wife to put the Sindoor in his forehead too. This gesture of Rajkummar won many hearts from the netizens.