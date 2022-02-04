Rajkummar Rao Reveals Why He Asked Patralekhaa To Apply Sindoor On Him During Their Wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa who were in a steady relationship for almost more than a decade, got hitched in November last year. The newlyweds shared identical posts on their respective Instagram handles which read, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Later the duo took social media by storm with their dreamy pictures and snippets from their wedding festivities and the 'varmala' ceremony. One video which caught everyone's attention had Rao asking Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on him by saying "Tum bhi laga do." It went viral in no time and netizens couldn't stop gushing over how these two never fail to drop major relationship goals.

In his recent interview with India Today, Rajkummar Rao opened up about the same and said, "There was no thought I was like 'wo bhi laga sakti hai kyui nahi', she can also say, 'tum mere ho'. I don't know the history or reason behind the sindoor and everything, I just thought she can also put why not."

Earlier on one month of their wedding anniversary, the actor had shared a picture of him and Patralekhaa frolicking in the mud and captioned it as, "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम, मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम @patralekhaa ❤️ It's already been a month."

Workwise, Rajkummar Rao is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Badhaai Do in which he is paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni subtly touches the theme of lavender marriage. Besides this movie, Rao will also be seen in HIT: The First Case, Vasan Balan's Netflix film Monica O My Darling and Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor.