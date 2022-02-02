Rajkummar Rao Says Guests At His Wedding Were Saying That They Have Never Seen An Elated Groom Like Him

Actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Badhaai Do, which also casts Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. During the promotions of the film, the actor spoke to a leading daily, and revealed if his on-screen experience helped him with his off-screen matrimony.

He told ETimes, "No! Films have a fictional world, with real emotions attached, mind you. But here, it's about my life, it's about the person who I love and I have been in love with for the last 11 years and will continue that forever. Harsh was there at the wedding, he will tell you, I was just so happy. People were saying, 'Itna khush dulha bhaiya humne kabhi nahi dekha (We've never seen a groom this happy)'."

When Rao was asked if he believes that a marriage of convenience can last the test of time, he said that he has known people who have had a marriage of convenience.

He recalled that one of his friends had told him that he knows people who are in such an arrangement of a lavender marriage and they've been in the relationship for years now and it is pretty ironic.

He further said that he cannot say that it's an ideal situation to be in, because of societal pressure and family pressure.

"At times, you can find yourself in the wedding scenario and then you're just stuck there for years and you can't even get out of it. I hope we become way more accepting as a society and culture, in the future, so no one has to be in such an arrangement. Because people do it only because of societal pressure and fear of what's going to happen if I come out. And it's that fear why we end up in relationships like a lavender marriage," said Rao.