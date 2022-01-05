Rajkummar Rao Warns Netizens Against A Fake Email On His Name Trying To Extort Rs 3 Crore

Rajkummar Rao alerted his fans against a fake email on his name trying to extort Rs 3 crore. The actor took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the email that was sent under the pretext of his name. Rajkummar asked his fans to be careful of such scams.

Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao shared the picture of the email that was sent under his name to a presumable director or producer. The Hum Do Humare Do actor captioned the same stating, "#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don't know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people." Take a look at the same.

The email id asked the recipient to transfer Rs 3 crore under the name of Rajkummar Rao. The contents of the same read as, "Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent by mail. The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on the 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao."

Well, such scams in the name of Bollywood celebs can indeed be frightening and this timely alert by Rajkummar Rao was much needed. On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will furthermore be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in Hit-The First Case along with Sanya Malhotra. He further has the Anubhav Sinha directorial Bheed on his kitty.