Rajnikanth Sir's Upcoming Movie "Jailer" Features Sanna Suri, An Amazing Model And Actress

Indian film superstar Rajnikanth (also a producer and writer in Tamil cinema) is about to begin filming on a new action film called Jailer. Sanna Suri, Miss Maharashtra 2007 winner and "Femina Style Diva," plays "Preeti," a police officer and Rajnikanth's daughter, in this film. Also, she'll be co-starring with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming Punjabi film "Shaheed," which is a biopic of Jaswant Singh Kalra.

Nelson wrote and directed this Tamil movie, Jailer, which will hit theatres in Jan 2023. Among the stellar cast of this action flick is superstar Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah, and Priyanka Mohan are also featured in the film's cast. Considering this is Rajnikanth's 169th film, the working title Thalaivar was chosen. On June 17th, the name "Jailer" was officially revealed to the public. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Kalanithi Maran produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner. On August 22, shooting began in Chennai to create this masterpiece.

Sanna is grateful to God for the opportunity to star in the film "Jailer," and she is proud of her many accolades, including being named Miss Maharashtra 2007 and Femina Style Diva and appearing in the Ashok Chakra documentary on the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and working for Debonair magazine. In 2009, she also won KKR's cheerleader competition, which led to a plethora of amazing possibilities opening up for her.

Acting as a career is still taboo for girls in our society. Such ambitious girls receive criticism as well as advice to give up the thought of acting as a profession. However, there are still those women and girls who decide to disregard the doubters and pursue a successful acting career. Sanna Suri is one of those girls who understood the importance of acting, glamour, and fashion and ultimately achieved success. Although it is very difficult to compete with others in the acting and modelling professions and challenge societal norms, the joy that results from those triumphs justifies the struggle.

