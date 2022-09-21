Rajnikanth Sir's Upcoming Movie "Jailer" Features Sanna Suri, An Amazing Model And Actress
Indian film superstar Rajnikanth (also a producer and writer in Tamil cinema) is about to begin filming on a new action film called Jailer. Sanna Suri, Miss Maharashtra 2007 winner and "Femina Style Diva," plays "Preeti," a police officer and Rajnikanth's daughter, in this film. Also, she'll be co-starring with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming Punjabi film "Shaheed," which is a biopic of Jaswant Singh Kalra.
Nelson wrote and directed this Tamil movie, Jailer, which will hit theatres in Jan 2023. Among the stellar cast of this action flick is superstar Rajinikanth, Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah, and Priyanka Mohan are also featured in the film's cast. Considering this is Rajnikanth's 169th film, the working title Thalaivar was chosen. On June 17th, the name "Jailer" was officially revealed to the public. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Kalanithi Maran produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner. On August 22, shooting began in Chennai to create this masterpiece.
Sanna is grateful to God for the opportunity to star in the film "Jailer," and she is proud of her many accolades, including being named Miss Maharashtra 2007 and Femina Style Diva and appearing in the Ashok Chakra documentary on the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai and working for Debonair magazine. In 2009, she also won KKR's cheerleader competition, which led to a plethora of amazing possibilities opening up for her.
Acting
as
a
career
is
still
taboo
for
girls
in
our
society.
Such
ambitious
girls
receive
criticism
as
well
as
advice
to
give
up
the
thought
of
acting
as
a
profession.
However,
there
are
still
those
women
and
girls
who
decide
to
disregard
the
doubters
and
pursue
a
successful
acting
career.
Sanna
Suri
is
one
of
those
girls
who
understood
the
importance
of
acting,
glamour,
and
fashion
and
ultimately
achieved
success.
Although
it
is
very
difficult
to
compete
with
others
in
the
acting
and
modelling
professions
and
challenge
societal
norms,
the
joy
that
results
from
those
triumphs
justifies
the
struggle.
In the modelling and acting world, Sanna Suri is a high achiever, goal-oriented, and diligent young woman.