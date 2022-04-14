Rakesh Roshan On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Rishi's Wishes Are Coming True

After being in a steady relationship for a long time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be tying the knot today at the former's residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only 20-30 guests in attendance.

Filmmaker and late actor Rishi Kapoor's good friend Rakesh Roshan extended his best wishes to the couple while speaking with a leading tabloid.

ETimes quoted him as saying, "All my blessings and good wishes are with Ranbir and Alia. Rishi's wishes are coming true."

Besides him, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor also reacted to Ranbir-Alia's wedding and told the same publication, "I hope he (Ranbir) has a good marriage and they (Ranbir and Alia) live happily with each other."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's Brahmastra co-star Amitabh Bachchan had also penned a sweet note on their wedding. Sharing a teaser of the romantic track 'Kesariya' from the film, he had posted, "Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra."

Ranbir-Alia's wedding festivities kickstarted yesterday with a mehendi ceremony which was attended only by their respective families and close friends. According to reports, the couple's haldi and chooda ceremony will take place in the morning today. A report in ETimes stated that Ranbir and Alia's wedding rituals will start post 2pm today.