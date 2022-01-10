rakesh-roshan-spills-the-beans-about-krrish-4-on-hrithik-roshan-s-birthday

While Hrithik Roshan's kitty is full of interesting upcoming projects, his fans are also waiting for the announcement of Krrish 4, wherein the actor will play the role of a superhero. As Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today, his father Rakesh Roshan spoke to a leading daily about Krrish 4 and said that he is waiting for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to get over.

Hrithik Roshan's Look As Vedha Drives The Internet Into A Frenzy; R Madhavan Calls It Epic

Speaking about Krrish 4, Rakesh Roshan told Times Of India, "I am waiting for the pandemic to get over. It should settle down this year. The film that we are planning is huge. I don't want it to get stuck. As it is, the business of films has been badly affected. So, I don't want to jump into it. I usually spend the weekends in Lonavala. The weather is beautiful there. There's no pollution and it's peaceful."

In the same interview, Rakesh also spoke about Hrithik's childhood and said that even as a six- year-old, Hrithik used to dance beautifully. Whatever else he engaged in, be it cycling or any other activity, he'd give it his 100 per cent.

Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate With Hollywood Actress Samantha Lockwood Of Shoot The Hero Fame For A Project?

The Karan Arjun director further added that his son has been a sincere person since childhood. He further revealed that Hrithik was a bright student and managed to do well in studies without tuition.

"But he was a shy kid. He was around 10-11 when my father-in-law (the late J Om Prakash) cast him in 'Bhagwaan Dada' (1986). I told him, 'Why are you taking him? He won't speak a line in front of the camera.' But to my pleasant surprise, he was a different boy when the camera rolled," recalled Roshan.