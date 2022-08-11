India
      Raksha Bandhan 2022: Ananya Panday, Yash & Others Celebrate Rakhi & Drop Wishes For Fans

      People across the country are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan today (August 11). It's the day where sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist, perform aarti, feed sweets and exchange gift with each other. In turn, brothers promise to protect them and be their strong pillar of support in every situation in life.

      Our Bollywood stars are also ringing in this festival with full gusto. Some of them took to social media to wish their fans on Raksha Bandhan with throwback pictures of their siblings. A few even posted pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebration. Have a look.

      Ananya Panday

      The Liger actress celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her cousin Ahaan and his family. She shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations and captioned them as, "Happy Rakhi to the light of my life 🤍 For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end 🥺 Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii."

      Yash

      Rocking Star Yash of KGF fame posted an adorable picture with his sibling Nandini and wrote, "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan. nandinirahulnaripella."

      Sonam Kapoor

      Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post some throwback pictures and penned a sweet note. It read, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I've taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can't wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you've refused to call didi except my darling jahaankapoor26 and bhambhani_siddhant."

      Sunny Deol

      The action hero dug into his archives and pulled out a throwback picture from one of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister. He captioned it as, "Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters #sister."

      Sanjay Dutt

      The Shamshera star posted a lovely blast from the past featuring his late father Sunil Dutt and sisters Namrata and Priya. He accompanied it with a sweet note that read, "Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength priyadutt & namrata62. I love you both so much! ❤️ Happy Raksha Bandhan."

      Vikrant Massey

      Vikrant posted a couple of pictures with his sister from their Raksha Bandhan celebration and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Celebrate this bond of love with elegance."

      Farhan Akhtar

      Farhan Akhtar posted a happy picture with sister Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan and captioned it as, "Best sisters ever. ❤️zoieakhtar farahkhankunder #rakshabandhan."

      Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 13:39 [IST]
      X