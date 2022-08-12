Raksha Bandhan 2022: Taimur Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars' Rakhi Celebration Pictures
As Rakhi celebrations continue today, we bring to you some of the lovely pictures of Bollywood celebrities, who celebrated the festival with their siblings. While some people celebrated the bond of a brother and sister yesterday, many others are celebrating it today. Those who are not aware, in Rakhi, sisters tie a thread of love on their brothers' wrist and the latter promise their sisters that they will protect them their whole life!
Varun Dhawan
Coming back to Rakhi celebration, Varun Dhawan shared a selfie on his Instagram page, wherein he is seen flaunting his hand full of Rakhis.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan on other hand, shared a couple of pictures wherein he is seen touching his sister's feet to show his respect towards her. His sister is seen blessing him while donning a beautiful smile on her face.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's actress-sister Soha Ali Khan also shared a few pictures from Rakhi celebrations in her house. In one of the pictures shared by Soha, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is seen applying tilak to Jeh Ali Khan while Saif and Taimur Ali Khan look on.
Shraddha Kapoor
Actress Shraddha Kapoor who shares a great rapport with her brother Siddhant Kapoor, also shared an Instagram post, wherein she is seen hugging her brother tightly. She captioned it as, "Luckiest brothers in the universe!!!🤪 Happy Rakhi my Babus 💜💜💜 siddhanthkapoor priyaankksharma."
Which celebrity's post did you like the most? Tell us in the comments section below.