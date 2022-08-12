Raksha Bandhan 2022: Tamiur Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan And Other Stars' Rakhi Celebration Pictures

As
the
Rakhi
celebrations
continue
today,
we
bring
to
you
some
of
the
lovely
pictures
of
Bollywood
celebrities,
who
celebrated
the
festival
with
their
siblings.
While
some
people
celebrated
the
bond
of
brother
and
sister
yesterday,
others
are
celebrating
it
today.
Those
who
are
not
aware,
in
Rakhi,
sisters
tie
a
thread
of
love
on
their
brothers'
wrist
and
the
latter
promise
their
sisters
that
they
will
protect
them
their
whole
life!
Varun
Dhawan
Coming
back
to
Rakhi
celebration,
Varun
Dhawan
shared
a
selfie
on
his
Instagram
page,
wherein
he
is
seen
flaunting
his
hand
full
of
Rakhis.
Kartik
Aaryan
Kartik
Aaryan
on
other
hand,
shared
a
couple
of
pictures
wherein
he
is
seen
touching
his
sister's
feet
to
show
his
respect
towards
her.
His
sister
is
seen
blessing
him
while
donning
a
beautiful
smile
on
her
face.
Saif
Ali
Khan
Saif
Ali
Khan's
actress-sister
Soha
Ali
Khan
also
shared
a
few
pictures
from
Rakhi
celebrations
in
her
house.
In
one
of
the
pictures
shared
by
Soha,
Inaaya
Naumi
Kemmu
is
seen
applying
tilak
to
Jeh
Ali
Khan's
head
while
Saif
and
Taimur
Ali
Khan
look
on.
Shraddha
Kapoor
Actress
Shraddha
Kapoor
who
share
great
rapport
with
her
brother
Siddhant
Kapoor,
also
shared
an
Instagram
post,
wherein
she
is
seen
hugging
her
brother
tightly.
She
captioned
it
as,
"Luckiest
brothers
in
the
universe!!!🤪
Happy
Rakhi
my
Babus
💜💜💜
siddhanthkapoor
priyaankksharma."
Which
celebrity's
post
did
you
like
the
most?
Tell
us
in
the
comments
section
below.