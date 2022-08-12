Raksha Bandhan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan has met with the same fate as Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, as it has been leaked online for free download. Yes, you read it right! Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan full movie is available on several notorious sites. Now, it is to be seen which film will perform better at the box office, as both the films have been leaked online on the very first day of their release.

Meanwhile, Akshay's Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed response from film critics and trade analysts and here's what they have to say about the film...

Rohit Jaiswal "#RakshaBandhan 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ "PURE FAMILY ENTERTAINER" Sure shot winner because of emotions, simplicity, connecting content, brilliant screenplay & stunning performance by lead actors. #AnandLRai is Back with a CONFIRMED SUPERHIT this time." Taran Adarsh "#OneWordReview... #RakshaBandhan: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #AanandLRai gets it right this time... Simple plot. Relatable backdrop. Strong emotions... Several moving moments [interval point and second hour] big plus... #AkshayKumar top notch. #RakshaBandhanReview." Subhash K Jha "Just finished #RakshaBandhan..the tears won' t stop. What a film! What a perfomance, akshaykumar

,you are forgiven for Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.4 stars." Sumit Kadel "#RakshaBandhan ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) HARDHITTING film based on regressive dowry system,it makes you laugh & cry equivalently. 1st half is loaded with humor while 2nd half is immensely emotional. akshaykumar BRILLIANT act elevates the film impact , aanandlrai direction is Top Rate."

Based on the sacred bond of brother and sisters, Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.

Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Tell us in the comments section below.