India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raksha Bandhan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar's latest release Raksha Bandhan has met with the same fate as Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, as it has been leaked online for free download. Yes, you read it right! Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan full movie is available on several notorious sites. Now, it is to be seen which film will perform better at the box office, as both the films have been leaked online on the very first day of their release.

      Meanwhile, Akshay's Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed response from film critics and trade analysts and here's what they have to say about the film...

      Rohit Jaiswal

      Rohit Jaiswal

      "#RakshaBandhan 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ "PURE FAMILY ENTERTAINER" Sure shot winner because of emotions, simplicity, connecting content, brilliant screenplay & stunning performance by lead actors. #AnandLRai is Back with a CONFIRMED SUPERHIT this time."

      Taran Adarsh

      Taran Adarsh

      "#OneWordReview... #RakshaBandhan: HEARTWARMING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ #AanandLRai gets it right this time... Simple plot. Relatable backdrop. Strong emotions... Several moving moments [interval point and second hour] big plus... #AkshayKumar top notch. #RakshaBandhanReview."

      Subhash K Jha

      Subhash K Jha

      "Just finished #RakshaBandhan..the tears won' t stop. What a film! What a perfomance, akshaykumar
      ,you are forgiven for Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj.4 stars."

      Sumit Kadel

      Sumit Kadel

      "#RakshaBandhan ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) HARDHITTING film based on regressive dowry system,it makes you laugh & cry equivalently. 1st half is loaded with humor while 2nd half is immensely emotional. akshaykumar BRILLIANT act elevates the film impact , aanandlrai direction is Top Rate."

      Based on the sacred bond of brother and sisters, Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.

      Which film are you planning to watch this weekend? Tell us in the comments section below.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 0:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 12, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X