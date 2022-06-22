Raksha Bandhan Trailer Has Netizens Rooting For Akshay Kumar; Should Aamir Khan Be Worried?

August 11, 2022 will witness a box office clash of two major films- Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. While the Aamir Khan-starrer is a big budget film, Akshay Kumar-starrer is made on a small budget. Yesterday (June 21, 2022), the trailer of Raksha Bandhan got unveiled on YouTube and netizens have only good things to say about the film. Unfortunately, it didn't happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, as its trailer received mixed reactions on social media and many netizens criticised Aamir's repetitive acting in the trailer.

Coming back to Raksha Bandhan, netizens feel that this small-budget film might set the box office on fire, because it has entertainment written all over it and the film will pull family crowd to the theatres.

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote on Twitter, "#AanandLRai is known as the king of small-town stories for a reason. Nestled in the heartland of India, comes a fresh story of the sibling bond and banter that will touch your heart - #RakshaBandhan trailer is the talk of the town @aanandlrai."

"The #RakshaBandhanTrailer seems like a heartfelt family entertainer. The highlight for me was the glimpses of the music provided #HimeshReshammiya. Might get some soulful tracks. Hope the film expands on the purpose of sisters not being restricted to just the fate of marriage," wrote another netizen.

One more netizen wrote, "All eyes on #RakshaBandhanTrailer. This one is gonna be a heartwarming affair for sure. @akshaykumar had rocked the show in one of my all time favourite films #EkRishta which was about brother-sister bond too and with @aanandlrai as director, it will be special @ZeeStudios_."

"Raksha Bandhan seems like a fresh content unlike Laal Singh Chaddha. #RakshaBandhan will be perfect film to watch on the occasion of Rakhi," tweeted another netizen.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is a story of a man with four sisters who has vowed to get married only after getting all his sisters married. The film will arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.

